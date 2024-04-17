 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Police Files FIR After BJP's Fake Candidate List Surfaces For Palghar Constituency
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

The Marine Drive Police registered an FIR on Wednesday against an unknown person for publishing a fake candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to the police, the fake letter declared Prakash Krishna Nikam as the BJP candidate from the Palghar constituency.A forged document surfaced regarding the Palghar seat in Maharashtra, mirroring an earlier BJP candidate list.

article-image

BJP Leaders Expose Fake Candidate List For Palghar Seat

The fraudulent list purportedly named Prakash Krishna Nikam as the Palghar Lok Sabha seat candidate. Upon discovery by BJP leaders, the deception was exposed.This fabricated list bears the signature and seal of BJP's National General Secretary, Arun Singh, with the date of April 15th indicated.

Upon discovery of the list, party officials promptly launched an investigation, revealing it to be a forgery as no such document has been officially released. Subsequently, the party legal team filed an FIR with the police regarding the matter.

article-image

Fake Letterhead Circulated On Whatsapp

A police official said a fake letterhead was circulated on WhatsApp declaring Nikam as the BJP candidate from the Palghar constituency.

BJP has made Rajendra Gavit the candidate for Palghar Lok Sabha elections. But the list has been tampered with and Prakash Krishna  Nikam's name has been added.

An FIR has been registered in this case at Marine Drive Police Station. Now the police is investigating this matter.

