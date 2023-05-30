Palghar: Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha organises rally over land rights

Palghar: A rally by Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha was organised in Palghar on Tuesday and around 12,000 farmers marched to the office of the district collector. The participants led by the MLA of Dahanu Vinod Nikole demanded issuance of 7/12 extract of four acres of forest land in the name of inhabitant adivasis, approve the forest land cases which are pending, to issue land of worship, gairan and other forms in the name of the occupants.

President of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha Dr Ashok Dhawale, ex-state president Kisan Gujar, secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana Mariyam Dhawale and others participated in this rally.

The water from the Palghar district is being provided to cities but not to the tribals. The basic needs should be fulfilled first, said Nikole. The Centre is trying to impose various projects in this area which can prove devastating for the tribals, Such projects should be scrapped, he added.

