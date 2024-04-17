Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 Lakh First Time Voters To Cast Ballots In Vidarbha's First Phase Of Elections

Representational Image

As the Lok Sabha elections nears, 1 lakh 41 thousand 457 new voters in the age group of 18-19 will exercise their right to vote in first phase of election in Vidarbha. The number of new voters in this election is significant therefore Chief electoral officer has appealed to these voters to cast vote in this election. The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting will be held on April 19 in Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur constituencies.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and the District Election Returning Officer have completed the preparations for the election in the constituency. Necessary facilities are being provided at the polling station. Officers have been appointed for the election process and necessary voting materials are being delivered to polling stations in remote areas.

At the same time, necessary facilities are being provided at the polling station for disabled and senior citizens including wheelchairs. New voters have registered a large number of voters in five constituencies of the first phase.

Breakdown Of New And Young Voters Across Vidarbha's Constituencies

Ramtek constituency has the highest number of new voters in the age group of 18-19. It is followed by Bhandara-Gondia constituencies. There are 31,725 ​​new voters in Ramtek constituency, 31,353 in Bhandara-Gondia, 29,910 in Nagpur, 24,443 in Chandrapur and 24,026 in Gadchiroli-Chimur. Along with this, Ramtek constituency has the highest number of voters in the age group of 20-29. There are 3,83,276 voters in this constituency, 3,66,570 in Bhandara-Gondia, 3,42,787 in Chandrapur, 3,37,961 in Nagpur and 3,28,735 in Gadchiroli-Chimur.

Nagpur constituency has the highest number of voters in the age group of 30-39. This constituency has 5,06,372 voters, Ramtek 4,90,339, Chandrapur 4,25,829, Bhandara-Gondia 3,99,115 and Gadchiroli-Chimur 3,56,921.

High Senior Citizen Voter Turnout Expected In Nagpur Constituency

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the number of senior citizen voters above 80 years is the highest in Nagpur constituency. There are 70,698 voters in this constituency. It is followed by Ramtek 46,413, Bhandara-Gondia 38,269, Chandrapur 37,480 and Gadchiroli-Chimur 33,559 with a total of 2,26,419 senior voters.

Chief Electoral Officer S. Chokkalingam has appealed to all the voters to participate in the celebration of democracy to increase the voting percentage by giving a spontaneous response to the polling, which will be held on April 19.