Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No Possibility Of Allying With MVA,' Says Prakash Ambedkar; Claims Lack Of Cooperation Within Cong & Sena UBT

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar | FPJ

Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), who parted ways from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), cleared it again on Sunday that his party would not consider forming an alliance with MVA. Ambedkar also stated that the VBA is already set to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently. He further criticised the ongoing infighting between the Congress and Shiv Sena over seat sharing.

Ambedkar Dismisses Congress' Offer For Alliance

Ambedkar’s remarks followed Congress state unit president Nana Patole's last-minute invitation to rejoin the alliance on Sunday. However, Ambedkar dismissed the offer, stating that VBA had already launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. After rejecting the offer, Ambedkar said, "It's too late now. We have begun our journey and are already on our own way for the Lok Sabha elections."

Ambedkar's Sharp Attack On MVA Leaders

Additionally, Ambedkar criticised the MVA for its internal conflicts, highlighting the lack of cooperation between its constituent parties. He pointed out the hostile language used by leaders of both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) as indicative of their focus on targeting each other rather than working together. Ambedkar expressed disappointment with Congress's inability to manage the situation, attributing it to a lack of decisive leadership within the party.

Furthermore, Ambedkar highlighted the concerns of district-level Congress leaders regarding the impact of state-level alliances on elections. He said that these leaders were now strategising at the local level to counter the ruling alliance. Ambedkar further warned that, as a result, many leaders might defect to other parties before the assembly elections.

Lok Sabha Elections Schedule

Maharashtra prepares for the forthcoming general elections, scheduled in five phases for 48 constituencies, starting from April 19 to May 20. The nationwide polls to be held across seven phases, will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 1, with results announced on June 4.