Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maval To Witness Straight Fight Of Both Shiv Senas |

Mumbai: Maval, one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, was created in 2008 as part of the implementation of the Presidential notification based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002. The constituency faced its first election in 2009 and since then has been a bastion of Shiv Sena. It was represented by Gajanan Babar in 2009 and Shrirang Barne in 2014 and 2019. The Maval Lok Sabha constituency consists of Panvel, Karjat and Uran assembly constituencies in Raigad district and Maval, Chinchwad and Pimpri assembly constituencies in Pune district.

This year, the constituency is going to witness a straight fight between two Shiv Senas – sitting MP Shrirang Barne of Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sanjog Waghere Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT). It will be an interesting fight to prove who gets hold of the constituency since Shiv Sena had defeated the NCP every time in these elections including that of Parth Pawar, son of deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was defeated by Barne in 2019.

Break up in Shiv Sena votes to be crucial factor

It might look like Barne having an upper hand, but the break up in Shiv Sena votes after the vertical split in the party will be a crucial factor during this election. Further, there is strong opposition within the BJP for Barne being fielded as NDA candidate as it was eyeing the seat in the seat sharing talks. It’s the sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray that will make a big difference in the poll outcome and in favour of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The party also has support from the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP). On the other hand, Barne this time has support of alliance partners BJP, which has strongholds in Panvel, Uran and Karjat constituencies; and NCP (Ajit Pawar) which holds considerable clout in Maval, Pimpri and Chinchwad constituencies. If statistics are to be believed, then Barne is set to create a hat-trick and return to the Lower House.