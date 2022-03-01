Maharashtra logs 675 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 1,225 recoveries on March 1; 104 fresh cases of Omicron variant reported

Maharashtra on Tuesday, March 1, recorded 675 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,106. Besides, 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,706.

1,225 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,12,568. The recovery rate in the state is 98.04%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,31,412 people are in home quarantine and 663 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 125 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 290 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 15 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 25 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 19 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 22 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 47 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 104 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Till date, a total of 4733 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 4509 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Until now 9382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8407 patients have been received. 975 results are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:53 PM IST