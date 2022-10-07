e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Leopard enters home in Satara; rescued by forest department (WATCH)

Maharashtra: Leopard enters home in Satara; rescued by forest department (WATCH)

The videos showing the wild animal casually roam around have surfaced on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Maharashtra: A leopard believed to be about a year old was spotted running into a home in Koyanagar, Satara and later casually roaming inside the stay. The incident occurred on Thursday night, during the goddess Durga idol immersion.

The family members were reportedly seated outside when the animal entered their house. On spotting its entry, they rushed to lock the door from outside in an attempt to trap the leopard until forest officials come to its rescue. The leopard allegedly entered the house during its chase to prey a dog.

Divisional forest officer Vishal Mali told TOI that their rescue team reached their spot and took the animal into their custody. He later added, "The leopard is around one-year-old and seems to have an injury to right feet. Decision about releasing the leopards will be taken after observing its health condition thoroughly."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Eknath Shinde can't claim Shiv Sena's bow and arrow': Uddhav Thackeray files reply to ECI over...

'Eknath Shinde can't claim Shiv Sena's bow and arrow': Uddhav Thackeray files reply to ECI over...

Mumbai updates: IMD issues yellow alert for Oct 7 and 8

Mumbai updates: IMD issues yellow alert for Oct 7 and 8

Mumbai: IMD issues yellow alert, warning of thunderstorm

Mumbai: IMD issues yellow alert, warning of thunderstorm

Maharashtra: Leopard enters home in Satara; rescued by forest department (WATCH)

Maharashtra: Leopard enters home in Satara; rescued by forest department (WATCH)

Shiv Sena symbol row: EC asks Thackeray faction to respond by tomorrow as Eknath Shinde-led camp...

Shiv Sena symbol row: EC asks Thackeray faction to respond by tomorrow as Eknath Shinde-led camp...