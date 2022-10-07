Maharashtra: Leopard enters home in Satara; rescued by forest department (WATCH)

Maharashtra: A leopard believed to be about a year old was spotted running into a home in Koyanagar, Satara and later casually roaming inside the stay. The incident occurred on Thursday night, during the goddess Durga idol immersion.
The family members were reportedly seated outside when the animal entered their house. On spotting its entry, they rushed to lock the door from outside in an attempt to trap the leopard until forest officials come to its rescue. The leopard allegedly entered the house during its chase to prey a dog.
Divisional forest officer Vishal Mali told TOI that their rescue team reached their spot and took the animal into their custody. He later added, "The leopard is around one-year-old and seems to have an injury to right feet. Decision about releasing the leopards will be taken after observing its health condition thoroughly."
