Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Congress Names Ramesh Keer As Its Candidate From Konkan Graduates'

Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday announced Ramesh Keer as its candidate from the Konkan Graduates' constituency for the legislative council elections scheduled on June 26.

The biennial elections to four state legislative council seats Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers and Nashik Teachers became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July. Keer will be the Congress candidate from Konkan Graduates constituency, a party statement said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray has fielded Anil Parab and JM Abhyankar for the Mumbai Graduates' and Mumbai Teachers' constituencies, respectively.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded Abhijit Panse from the Konkan Graduates' constituency, from where the BJP has renominated Niranjan Davkhare.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) has fielded Deepak Sawant from the Mumbai Graduates' constituency while the BJP has fielded Kiran Shelar. The BJP is backing Shivnath Darade, the candidate of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, for the Mumbai Teachers' constituency.

Deadline For Filing Nominations

The deadline for filing nominations is June 7. Voting will be held on June 26 and results will be declared on July 1. The Maharashtra legislative council is a 78-member house.

The Mumbai Teachers, Mumbai Graduates and Nashik Teachers constituencies are currently represented by Kapil Patil of the JD(U), Vilas Potnis of the Shiv Sena (UBT)) and independent MLC Kishore Darade, respectively