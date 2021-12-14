MLC elections: Major setback for MVA as BJP win Nagpur, Akola Buldhana Washim seats

BJP's MLC nominee Chandrashekhar Bawankule won the state legislative council election from Nagpur by defeating Mangesh Deshmukh, a Congress-backed independent candidate on Tuesday.

In the first-preference vote count, Bawankule got 362 votes while Deshmukh received 186. Dr Ravindra Bhoyar got one vote. As many as 549 votes have been declared valid.

Meanwhile, in the Akola Buldhana Washim local constituency, BJP nominee Vasant Khandelwal defeated three term legislstor and Shiv Sena nominee Gopikishan Bajoria by 109 votes.

With today's results BJP won 4 seats while Congress and Shiv Sena one each

The results were a major setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the BJP outsmarted it by winning biennial elections to the six seats held for the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Earlier, two candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each of the Shiv Sena and the Congress were elected unopposed to the biennial elections to the state legislative council.

From Mumbai, Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde and BJP’s Rajhans Singh were elected unopposed after Congress leader Suresh Kopparkar, who filed his nomination as an independent, withdrew his nomination.

From Kolhapur, Congress candidate and Minister of State for Home Satej Patil was declared as elected unopposed after the BJP candidate, Amal Mahadik, withdrew the nomination.

From Dhule-Nandurbar, the BJP’s Amrish Patel was elected unopposed after Congress candidate Gaurav Wani withdrew the nomination.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:47 AM IST