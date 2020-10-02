Maharashtra leaders pay tributes to Mahatma, Shastri

Maharashtra politicians on Friday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary, as commemoration functions were held all over the state.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, and Shastri and recalled their contributions to the country.

Koshyari garlanded a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and offered flowers at the portrait of Shastri at a function in Raj Bhavan here, attended by several officials and staff, among others.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also paid tributes before the portraits of the two leaders at his private residence 'Matoshri'.

In a message, he recalled Gandhiji's contributions as the architect of Indian Independence who showed the world the path of Satyagraha and dedicated his entire life to the cause of non-violence and other human values.

Shastriji practiced simplicity with high thinking and gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' to the country, he said.

"Both these great sons bequeathed a sense of one country and their contributions to the nation's progress remains unparalleled," said Thackeray.

In Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid tributes and recalled the services of both leaders to the country, in the presence of a large gathering.

Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat extolled the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri while paying tributes.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, his MP daughter Supriya Sule, and other top leaders of the NCP, Congress, and the Shiv Sena also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation and the late Prime Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council) saluted Gandhiji and said 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is the greatest tribute to the Father of the Nation who struggled all his life for 'swachhta', 'swadeshi' and 'swavalamban', and remembered Shastri for his services to the nation.