Maharashtra Kesari 2022: Kolhapur's Prithviraj Patil wins title, defeats Mumbai's Vishal Bankar

Pruthviraj Patil of Kolhapur was on Saturday declared the winner of Maharashtra Kesari which is a state championship of Indian-style wrestling. The state level competiton was held in Satara district.

The final match of Maharashtra Kesri was played between Prithviraj Patil of Kolhapur and Vishal Bunkar of Mumbai. Vishal Bunkar took the lead at first, but then Prithviraj Patil took the lead and eventually won the Maharashtra Kesari title.

Here's you need to know more about Maharashtra Kesari:

The championship is held in different cities of Maharashtra once every year. The “Kesari” (winner) was awarded a cash prize for the first 21 years. Since 1982, the winners are also awarded a silver mace in addition to the cash prize.

This year the competition was held in Satara. The competition had begun on April 5. It is a five-day competition.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Kesari was not held in 2020 and 2021. Maharashtra Kesari 2019 title was won by Harshwardhan Sadgir.

Notably, Vijay Chaudhary is the three-time winner of the Maharashtra Kesari title (2014-16).

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:04 PM IST