Maharashtra joins UN Race to Resilience campaign at COP26

Maharashtra has joined the UN Race to Resilience campaign, said state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday. He said over the last year the government has incurred losses worth $2 billion paid as a compensation for impact by extreme weather conditions.

In Glasgow to attend the COP26 meet, Thackeray said, “As India’s most industrialised state, Maharashtra is a crucial voice in building climate resilience in the Global South. By joining the Race to Resilience, the state aims to be a leading example for regional governments, inspiring climate action and sustainable development," he noted.

''Our goal is to keep Maharashtra within the 1.5 degrees target so as to safeguard millions of livelihoods that would be affected due to climate related disasters,'' he said. Thackeray said the state's climate change mitigation and adaptation programmes aim to build resilience and a culture of climate action at every level of the government.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 09:33 AM IST