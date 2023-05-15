Maharashtra: Instagram post on Prophet Mohammed sparked riots in Akola that claimed 1 life

Maharashtra: 1 dead in Akola after 2 groups engage in violent clash; section 144 imposed |

Violent clashes broke out between Muslims and Hindus in Akola on Saturday, in which one person was killed and eight others were injured. According to police, an Instagram post on Prophet Mohammed by a man was found objectionable by Muslims. A group of them went to the Old City police station to lodge a complaint. Soon, a mob gathered and indulged in stone-pelting and burning vehicles.

The offending post was deleted, but before that, full-scale riots erupted, with both communities throwing stones. A number of two and four-wheelers were burnt in the Old City police station area.

Police forces were rushed to the trouble spots. A seriously injured man was rushed to the civil hospital, but was declared dead before admission. The authorities immediately imposed section 144 of the CrPC, to prevent the assembly of persons.

30 held, 120 booked for clashes

Over 30 persons have been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. Police are searching for several others. FIRs have been registered against 120 people.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio and also the guardian minister of Akola, said the situation was under control. He said he was in constant touch with the Akola police and the DGP, Rajnish Sheth.

Additional police reinforcements from the neighbouring Amravati district had been deployed. Over the past couple of years, Akola has become a communally sensitive area of Maharashtra, with several fundamentalists active there.