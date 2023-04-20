 Maharashtra: Influenza A H3N2 cases decline by 72% from March-end to mid-April
Maharashtra: Influenza A H3N2 cases decline by 72% from March-end to mid-April

So far six people have died after contracting H3N2, and three after H1N1

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra witnessed a downward trend in Influenza A H3N2 cases from April 1 to 19.

The state saw 67 Influenza A H3N2 cases during the period, against 239 between March 16 and 31, a fall of 72%.

State reported six deaths so far

So far six people have died after contracting H3N2, and three after H1N1.

Sixty-eight patients are undergoing treatment for H3N2 across the state. Health officials have attributed this drop to rising Covid-19 cases and better awareness of influenza.

"Cases have started to dip slowly"

Cases were increasing on a daily basis in February and March, but later it started to dip slowly. Every day two or three influenza cases are being reported in Maharashtra,” a senior doctor said on the condition of anonymity.

“Health workers have gone door to door to screen for severe acute respiratory syndrome and influenza-like-illnesses, due to which cases were identified early and diagnoses were started,” he said.

Meanwhile, health experts believe that influenza cases are being under-reported across the state. The Indian Council of Medical Research had confirmed earlier this year that H3N2 or influenza A strain was responsible for a surge in cases.

article-image
