Maharashtra: India Can Become 3rd Largest Economy By Creating Skilled Force, Says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said and Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Flagged of the 'Run for Skill' Marathon in Nagpur at Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk on Sunday. The event was oraganised in 418 ITIs of the state on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to raise awareness about skill development among the youth.

At the event, Fadnavis expressed his confidence in India's ability to become the third-largest economy by leveraging the potential of creating a skilled workforce in our country.

The state government has placed emphasis on skill training. On Sunday, PM Modi launched a new skill-based scheme called 'PM Vishwakarma.' This initiative will not only provide skill training but also financial assistance to traditional artisans and other individuals. Fadnavis saod that this will fulfill the dream of a skilled India.

A significant number of students participated in the 'PM Run for Skill' marathon. Lodha emphasised that the Skill Development Department was prepared to strengthen ITIs to provide world-class opportunities for skill development. "Every step towards providing skill-based education will help us create a dynamic and skilled workforce," Lodha said.

FPJ

Lodha also presented awards to the winners. Certificates and prizes were distributed to the participants who secured the first, second, and third positions in the race. In the men's category, Vikas Bisne, Bharat Sahu, and Tejas Bankar secured the first, second, and third positions respectively, while in the women's category, Mona Somkuwar, Nikita Sahu, and Tripti Bavane secured the first, second, and third positions respectively.

The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, and senior officials from the Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. Ramswamy N, Director of DVET Digambar Dalvi, Joint Director Purushottam Devtale and Students of ITI's also participated in the event.