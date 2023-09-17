Maharashtra Maratha Reservation: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Reaffirms Government Will Not Touch OBC Quota

Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government will not touch the OBC quota to give reservation to the Maratha community. He made the statement during his Nagpur visit where the National OBC Federation and Sarvashakiya OBC Kunbi Federation launched hunger strike.

“The government’s stand is that no injustice will be done to the OBC community,” he said. He was accompanied by Babanrao Taiwade, Sudhakar Kohre, Sameer Meghe, Parinay Fuke, Ashish Deshmukh, Pravin Datke.

Fadnavis said that he had also met those protesting for the OBC quota in Sambhajinagar.

"The Maratha community wants to get the same sort of reservation they had when I was the chief minister," he said. For the same, a curative petition has been filed and work is also on to implement the suggestions by Justice Bhonsle Committee.

“Now, Justice Shinde committee has been set up which will look into the issue of Kunbai-Maratha in greater detail. The committee will submit its report in a month. The situation is not that two communities should be at loggerheads. Even the government doesn’t want that. The problems of each community should be addressed separately,” he said.

