Maharashtra: In A Move To Boost Sustainable Fishing, Govt Fixes Minimum Legal Size For 54 Fish Varieties

Mumbai: The state government has fixed a minimum legal size (MLS) for 54 commercially important fish varieties found on Maharashtra coast. This is among several measures to inculcate good management practices being introduced for the conservation of fish diversity and make fishing activity sustainable, the fisheries department has said in statement.

Many times small and underdeveloped (under aged) fish are caught. Since such fish don't get a chance for procreation, it ultimately affects the fisheries yield. Hence, the fisheries department has decided to engage in measures to avoid catching small fish. finalizing MLS is one such measure and an extensive awareness program will be taken up as part of follow up activity of this decision, officials said.

CMFRI had proposed MLS for 58 species

The Mumbai centre of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) had proposed MLS for 58 species found along Maharashtra coast. However, the state government has released MLS for 54 varieties.

Modernisation of fishing methods lead to overfishing. To regulate it, measures like the minimum size of the trawl net’s square mesh cod end to 40mm were brought in since 2018. The MLS is the latest of such measures, the officials said, adding that Maharashtra became the third state after Kerala and Karnataka to implement these measures.

Fishes above MLS have had enough time to breed at least once, which ensures their population doesn’t drop to dangerous levels, the officials added.

Eight decades of scientific research and observation

The list and MLS are a result of nearly eight decades of scientific research and observation and they will lead to growth in the stock of commercially important fishes. It’s for the betterment of the livelihood of fishermen, the fisheries department has said.

Apart from MLS, measures like use of Turtle excluder devices or TEDs on fishing trawlers and mechanised vessels too will be made compulsory in order to conserve species like Olive Ridley and other turtles, the officials said.

