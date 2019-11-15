Maharashtra impasse: Shiv Sena, BJP release videos on power-sharing claims, engage in social media war

“Did you understand what the CM has said? Equal posts and equal responsibilities, this means I have brought parity between the two parties. Over the last 25 years, there was this rule that the party that wins the maximum number of seats will get the CM’s post. I have not accepted this rule now. It is our dream that our chief minister should be installed,” Uddhav is heard saying in the purported video, reported Indian Express.

After Shiv Sena supporters released videos, BJP supporters also released a purported video on social media, in which Sena MLA from Digras, Sanjay Rathod, is seen telling a gathering that Devendra Fadnavis would become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. “I often look at the CM’s face. In spite of being under so much pressure, there is never any worry on his face. Through his calm demeanor, he has managed to get his work done. It is because of this that I have no doubt that he will be the chief minister of Maharashtra,” Rathod said in the purported video, reported Indian Express.

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts. The BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought the October 21 state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance. The Congress and NCP have won 44 and 54 seats.