Maharashtra: IMD predicts light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in some parts of states

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds blowing at 30-40 kmph are to be expected in isolated locations across Central Maharashtra from Thursday to Saturday, i.e. between April 21-23 ,reported dailyhunt.

The IMD’s regional centre in Mumbai issued yellow alert in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the next three days. The advisory asked the residents to ‘be aware’ of inclement weather.

These cloudy conditions may drop temperatures by 2-3°C across Maharashtra from Friday onwards, stated forecast.

The western disturbance that is already impacting the weather across North-Northwest India which will starte influencing the the western parts of the country, according to new predictions.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:44 PM IST