Maharashtra: Housing minister promises MHADA lottery houses at affordable rates

The state housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday promised affordable houses through MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) in the next five years in Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR). He explained, to meet the rising demand for houses, the ministry is already formulating a new policy so that the Mumbai board of MHADA can be extended up to MMR. Besides, it is also in process of obtaining 5,000 acres of land bank in MMR on which these affordable houses will be built, he stated.

The statement was made by Minister in the lottery draw programme organised for BDD Chawl tenants, who have shifted to transit houses supporting the much-awaited redevelopment project. During the also eliminated the anxiety of residents raised over the century old BDD Chawl redevelopment project. He assured, "This redevelopment will take place. Through this lottery scheme held for 272 families who shifted to transit houses, MHADA has sent a strong message about this project. I strongly believe now remaining families will also support us." The new building construction work at all three layouts of BDD-- NM Joshi, Worli, Naigaon not commenced to date due to lack of residents' support. The project was delayed for more than three years.

Meanwhile, MHADA CEO Anil Diggikar also ensured residents that the redevelopment project will be carried out without any hurdles anymore.

Besides lottery draw for houses, MHADA also signed a new house agreement free of cost. At the NM Joshi Marg BDD project, as per the proposed plan, seven towers comprising 22 floors each in phase-1 will be built, which will house 1,200 tenements. To construct the seven new towers, 10 chawls are required to be demolished in the first phase. Renowned developer Shapoorji Pallonji has been awarded this contract.