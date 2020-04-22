Maharashtra Home Minister urges CBI, ED to take Wadhawan family into custody as quarantine period ends today

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged CBI and ED to take the Wadhawan family into their custody as their quarantine period in Mahabaleshwar ends today at 2 pm.
While addressing the state through Facebook Live, Anil Deshmukh said, "Today Wadhawan family is completing their quarantine period. So police have informed ED and CBI that they should come and take them in custody. We've requested them to take custody after 2 pm today. But if they don't, they will be in our custody till ED or CBI comes."
Members of the Wadhawan Family of DHFL Group were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police in Mahabaleshwar on April 9 after they visited the town when the entire country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that it will be inquired how 23 people of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.
DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. Kapil Wadhawan had cited coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his inability to join the investigation.
