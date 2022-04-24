Maharashtra: Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to hold meeting of political parties on Monday on use of loudspeakers

Amid growing tension between ruling and opposition over banning loudspeakers at the time of Azaan, the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who has given an ultimatum to the state government for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, and leaders from ruling and opposition parties are expected to present at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting will be held in the wake of submission of a report by the Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner on the use of loudspeakers in religious places and the guidelines to be released for the entire state.

Walse-Patil has already warned that the government will take stern action against those disrupting law and order. He requested everyone to desist from taking law into their hands, escalating conflicts and dividing communities. "Strict action will be taken if anyone does this and peace will be established," he warned.

Walse Patil said that the Supreme Court had passed a judgement on noise pollution in 2005, and added the state government had issued some government resolutions (GR) in that regard in 2015 and 2017. The minister added that he will welcome it if people follow the Supreme Court order on noise pollution on their own.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:55 PM IST