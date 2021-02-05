Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier, many Maharashtra ministers have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered. Prajakt Tanpure, Sunil Kedar, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan, Dhananjay Munde, Aslam Shaikh, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Dadaji Bhuse are some of the ministers in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet to have tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, 2,628 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the caseload to 20,28,630. With 20 patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 51,255.

On the other hand, 3,513 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 19,52,187.

There are now 33,936 active cases in the state.