Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: For the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Covid came home once again, with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh testing positive on Friday. Deshmukh tweeted the news and urged those who had come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested, as a precaution.

“I have tested +ve for Covid19 today. Though I don't have many symptoms, I still request people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and isolate accordingly. With your prayers and blessings, I'm confident I will be back serving the people of my state soon,’’ Deshmukh tweeted.

Deshmukh had been touring east Vidarbha over the last few days, accompanying state NCP chief Jayant Patil on a tour to garner support for the party across the state. He returned to Nagpur on Thursday.

A test was conducted on him on Friday, which confirmed that he had contracted the infection. “Deshmukh is currently at his residence in Nagpur,” an official said. It was not clear whether he had been advised to home-quarantine or get admitted to a hospital, the official added.

Prior to Deshmukh, 15 ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet had been found to be Covid-positive and had since recovered.

Meanwhile, in the state, 2,628 Covid 19 positive cases and 40 deaths were reported, while 3,513 patients were discharged on Friday. The number of progressive cases stands at 20,38,630, with 19,52,187 discharged, 33,936 active cases and 51,255 deaths as on date.