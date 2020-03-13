Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh raises medical allowance for cops

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said allowance for medical check-ups of police personnel will be increased from Rs 500 per year to Rs 2,500.

The minister made the announcement while replying to a calling attention raised by Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis on issues related to the police department.

"The state government will increase the annual health check-up allowance from Rs 500 per year to Rs 2,500 for some 12 basic medical tests that policemen will have to undergo," he said.