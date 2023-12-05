Maharashtra Holds 2nd Spot In Nation In Human Trafficking Cases In 2022

Representative Image |

After Telangana, Maharashtra registered the maximum number of human trafficking cases in 2022, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics revealed on Monday. Last year, 793 females and 12 males (total 805) were rescued from human traffickers in Maharashtra. Most of them were pushed into prostitution, labour and forced marriages.

Across India 2,112 cases of human trafficking were registered in 2022, most of them in four states: Telangana (391), Maharashtra (295), Bihar (260) and Andhra Pradesh (163).

Nearly 6,700 Rescued From Trafficking Across Country

A deeper analysis revealed that 6,693 trafficked people were rescued across the country – 1,816 from Odisha, 805 from Maharashtra, 751 from Bihar, 704 from Telangana and 461 from Rajasthan.

In Maharashtra 805 people – 793 of them were females – were rescued from the clutches of traffickers. The analysis revealed that 784 were forced into sexual exploitation and prostitution, three into forced marriages and one into forced labour.

Mumbai Ranks 3rd In Murder Cases

Mumbai ranked third for murder FIRs among metros last year, according to National Crime Records Bureau records. The city recorded 135 murder cases in 2022, behind Bengaluru (173) and Delhi (501), the NCRB data showed on Monday.

Mumbai-specific analysis revealed that 63 murder FIRs were related to disputes, 22 to personal vendetta or enmity, seven to love affairs, six to dacoity / robbery and five cases related to murders committed for personal gain.

Countrywide Data

Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of such FIRs at 3,491 in 2022 followed by Bihar (2,930), Maharashtra (2,295), Madhya Pradesh (1,978) and Rajasthan (1,834), with the top five states together accounting for 43.92% of murder cases in the country, the data showed.

The analysis of the motives behind the cases in Maharashtra revealed that most murders were committed over various kinds of disputes, followed by cases of illicit relationships, personal vendetta and love affairs.

The top five states with the least number of murder cases in 2022 were Sikkim (nine), Nagaland (21), Mizoram (31), Goa (44), and Manipur (47), according to the NCRB, which is tasked with collection and analysis of crime data.