Maharashtra Heat Wave: Section 144 Imposed In Akola District Amid Heat Stroke Risk

Heat Wave |

Mumbai: Concerned about the looming threat of heat stroke, Akola District Collector Ajit Kumbhar has issued an order enforcing Section 144 until May 31, 2024. The directive, effective from Saturday, May 25, prohibits gatherings in the district as a precautionary measure. With temperatures soaring to 45.06 degrees Celsius in Akola, the Regional Meteorological Department in Nagpur has warned of a potential heat wave from May 25 to May 31, IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for the next five days in the district.

Temperatures are expected to range between 44 and 45.8 degrees Celsius during this period. On Sunday, Akola experienced a temperature of 45.02 degrees Celsius. Over the past seven days, the temperature in Akola has been steadily rising, reaching a peak of 45.8 degrees Celsius on May 24th. The trend indicates a consistent increase, with temperatures ranging from 42.0 to 45.8 degrees Celsius between May 18th and May 25th. In 2019, Akola reached a record high temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature ever recorded in its history.

Akola district's temperature for next 7 days |

The order 144 imposed on Akola district |

In light of these forecasts, District Collector Ajit Kumbhar emphasized the importance of providing adequate services to workers and implementing measures to protect citizens, workers, and students from heat stroke. Consequently, Section 144 has been invoked from May 25 to May 31, commencing at 4 pm each day.

Under the order, manual laborers and industrial workers are prohibited from working outdoors in direct sunlight. Establishments are required to provide protective shelters, fans, coolers, ample drinking water, and first aid kits. Any grievances related to non-compliance can be reported to the concerned authorities, including Gram Panchayats, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Police Administrations, and the Labor Welfare Department.

Additionally, directors of private tutoring classes are instructed to adjust their schedules to operate between 10 am and 5 pm, with provisions for cooling equipment during class hours. Failure to comply with these directives may result in penalties or legal action.