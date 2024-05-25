 Red Alert For Severe Heat Waves In Madhya Pradesh; Rajgarh Sizzles At 46.3C
Mercury hovers over 45 degree in 8 districts; Bhopal records 43.7 degrees. Warm nights experienced across the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Red Alert For Severe Heat Waves In Madhya Pradesh; Rajgarh Sizzles At 46.3C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Bhopal and various regions across the state, an unyielding heat wave has gripped the populace. The escalation in temperatures is particularly pronounced in the South-Western belt of Madhya Pradesh, where severe heat waves persist. Notably, the nights offer little respite as they remain considerably warmer than usual, with temperatures lingering around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the state.

This warm spell shows no signs of relenting, exacerbating discomfort for residents until the month's end. Authorities have issued a red alert for severe heat waves in districts such as Niwari, Guna, and Ashok Nagar. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for moderate heat waves in Indore and Ujjain divisions, as well as in districts like Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur.

In terms of temperature, Bhopal witnessed scorching highs of 43.7 degrees Celsius during the day, with night temperatures registering at 31.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Indore experienced blistering daytime temperatures of 44.1 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime temperatures dipped to 29.7 degrees Celsius.

Places Day temp (deg/cel)

Rajgarh 46.3

Ratlam 46.2

Neemuch 46.1

Barwani 45.7

Khandwa 45.5

Dhar 45.3

Khargone 45.2

Shajapur 45.2

Sehore 44.7

Ujjain 44.2

Guna 44.2

Indore 44.1

Narsinghpur 43.8

Bhopal 43.7

Ashok Nagar 43.4

Tikamgarh 43.0

Raisen 42.8

Damoh 42.6

Dewas 42.5

Betul 42.4

Sagar 42.4

Mandla 42.3

Narmadapuram 42.0

