Severe Heat Wave Grips Nashik: Yellow Alert Issued with Temperatures Above 40°C |

For the past four- five days, a severe heat wave has been gripping Nashik, causing significant discomfort to its residents. According to the weather forecast, a 'yellow alert' has been issued for the district for the next two days, with temperatures expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave is attributed to hot winds blowing from the northwest, influenced by a cyclone affecting Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Simultaneously, the onset of the monsoon in the Andaman region has increased humidity levels in south-central India, exacerbating the heat. This combination of factors has led to a significant rise in temperatures across North Maharashtra, including Nashik.

In Nashik, temperatures have soared, reaching a high of 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the hottest day of the season so far. The intense heat has made it difficult for citizens to stay indoors, and even nighttime offers no respite due to the hot winds.

Rural areas of the district are also experiencing extreme temperatures. On Thursday, Malegaon recorded a slight dip to 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Niphad saw temperatures reaching 41.2 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the district continue to experience fluctuations in temperature, disrupting daily life.

Heat wave to persist for two days

The heat wave is expected to persist for the next two days before temperatures begin to decrease toward the end of the month. There is also a prediction of pre-monsoon showers in some areas, which may provide some relief from the scorching heat.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours.