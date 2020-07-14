Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope warns of action against hospitals overcharging patients

Jalna: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said strict action would be taken against private hospitals charging exorbitant fees from COVID-19 patients and for other treatments.

Tope was talking to reporters after a meeting with private doctors in the state's Jalna district on Monday. Asked about complaints that some private hospitals in Jalna were taking advance and hefty sums from COVID-19 patients, the minister said, "We will not tolerate it." He warned of strict action against the hospitals overcharging COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients.