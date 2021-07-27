Mumbai

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inaugurates 100 bed portable hospital in Jalna

By PTI

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday inaugurated a portable hospital with 100 beds at the Government Hospital here in Jalna district and said the state administration is making all necessary arrangements to deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus.

Inaugurating the portable hospital, called 'Medicab', Tope said it has 92 general and eight ICU beds.

The hospital will help the existing 350-bed Government Hospital here in treating COVID-19 patients, the minister said.

The portable medical unit can be moved and installed anywhere according to need and availability of space, he said.

"In view of a possible third wave of COVID-19, we have to make necessary preparations in terms of adequate medical facilities, liquid oxygen plants and a robust health infrastructure," Tope added.

