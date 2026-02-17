Maharashtra Govt Transfers Official Over Minority Certificate Row | IANS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of Deputy Secretary Milind Padmanabh Shenoy from the Minority Development Department following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s assurance of action against officials linked to the issuance of minority-status certificates to certain educational institutions on the same day when DCM Ajit Pawar died in the plane accident.

The transfer order, issued late Tuesday evening by the state’s General Administration Department, invokes provisions under the Maharashtra Government Employees Transfer and Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duties Act, 2005. Shenoy, who was responsible for processing proposals, conducting hearings and granting final approval for minority-status certificates through the department’s designated desk, is expected to face further inquiry along with other officials.

The development follows controversy over certificates reportedly issued on January 28—the day Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash—despite a prior stay on such approvals. Complaints prompted Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to order an investigation, while Fadnavis warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for irregularities.

Also Watch:

Earlier, then Minority Development Minister Manikrao Kokate had imposed a halt on issuing minority-status certificates, a restriction that remained in place even after Ajit Pawar temporarily took charge of the department. The reported issuance of certificates despite the stay has now triggered administrative action and a broader probe within the department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/