Maharashtra Govt suspends two officers in connection with alleged molestation of woman officer in Mantralaya | FPJ

In a highly shocking incident, a senior officer from the state department of Other Backward Classes allegedly molested a woman officer of the rank of deputy director from the same department in Mantralaya which houses the offices of the Chief Minister and his cabinet and various departments and their heads.

Highly placed sources told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ The accused senior officer had asked the victim woman officer to sing a song for him as he was bored. This happened in the cabin of the concerned senior officer in the presence of the deputy secretary of the department of the Other Backward Classes.’’ Sources said that after the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe directed the state government to take stern action against the concerned senior officer of the rank of under secretary and the deputy secretary, they were suspended on Sunday.

Dr Gorhe welcomed the suspension of the two officers but announced that she will keep an eye on the developments till the government issues notification on the suspension of these two officers and complete further action.

Dr Gorhe after taking a serious note of the incident had directed that the concerned senior officer should be relieved immediately and a thorough inquiry should be conducted in this regard. ‘’The victim works in the post of Deputy Director. On October 18, a male officer of the Under Secretary rank of the concerned department molested the victim woman officer,’’ said Dr Gorhe adding that the concerned officer had told the victim ‘’I don't feel well, I'm bored. Sing a song for me.’’

Dr Gorhe said the incident took place on October 18 and immediately after that the victim woman officer had lodged a written complaint with the department minister and the secretary. ‘’However, there was no response from both the minister and the secretary, I took the necessary information from the victim woman officer and thereafter gave directions to the state government for stern action,'' she noted.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh condemned the incident saying that she held a discussion with the victim woman officer. ‘’I spoke to the minister and the inquiry will be completed in a day or two,’’ she added.