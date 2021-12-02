Maharashtra govt suspends former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, initiates disciplinary proceedings against him

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and has initiated disciplinary proceedings in respect of certain irregularities and lapses committed by him including unauthorized absence from duty. Also, he is not supposed to the leave the headquarters without the permission of the state DGP.

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray signed the file on the state home department's proposal to suspend Param Bir Singh.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had accepted the report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarti for an inquiry against Param Bir Singh. The one-member panel had recommended action against Singh for defying the All-India Civil Service Rules.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said last week that the government would take permissible action against Singh in accordance with police service rules. The minister’s statement is important as the Mumbai police have already started the process for Singh’s suspension. The former Mumbai police chief is likely to face suspension under the Rule 3 of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Rule 3 reads, “A member of the Service in respect of, or against, whom an investigation, inquiry or trial relating to a criminal charge is pending may, at the discretion of the Government be placed under suspension until the termination of all proceedings relating to that charge, if the charge is connected with his position as a (member of the Service) or is likely to embarrass him in the discharge of his duties or involves moral turpitude.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:31 PM IST