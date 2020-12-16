Maharashtra govt slashes COVID RT-PCR test rates: Here's how much it will cost in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts

On Tuesday, Maharashtra government announced a reduction in COVID-19 RT-PCR test by Rs 280. The test which used to cost Rs 980 will now be available at Rs 700. The announcement comes days after the Central government directed all states to increase the number of RT-PCR tests in a bid to detect the deadly contagion at a faster rate.
At present, private laboratories in Maharashtra charge Rs 1,800 for collection of samples from a residence. The charges for collection of samples from collection sites stands at Rs 980 and the price for collection of samples from hospitals/clinics, kiosk and quarantine centres is Rs 1,400. The rates are inclusive of transportation and reporting of samples.
So how much will RT-PCR test now cost in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and rest of the state?
Now, getting an RT-PCR test done in a hospital or a laboratory will cost Rs 850 and sample collection from home will cost Rs 980 in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and rest of the Maharashtra.
“RT-PCR, rapid antigen, antibody rates reduced in Maharashtra. RT-PCR in a hospital/laboratory will cost Rs 850 if you walk in there, the home collection will be Rs 980. Antigen test will be Rs 500 if you go to a lab/hosp; Rs 700 for home collection. Antibody tests are in the range of Rs 300-550,” read the Maharashtra government resolution.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807. With 70 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339. A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010.
(Inputs from Swapnil Mishra)
