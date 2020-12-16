Maharashtra govt slashes COVID RT-PCR test rates: Here's how much it will cost in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts

On Tuesday, Maharashtra government announced a reduction in COVID-19 RT-PCR test by Rs 280. The test which used to cost Rs 980 will now be available at Rs 700. The announcement comes days after the Central government directed all states to increase the number of RT-PCR tests in a bid to detect the deadly contagion at a faster rate.

At present, private laboratories in Maharashtra charge Rs 1,800 for collection of samples from a residence. The charges for collection of samples from collection sites stands at Rs 980 and the price for collection of samples from hospitals/clinics, kiosk and quarantine centres is Rs 1,400. The rates are inclusive of transportation and reporting of samples.