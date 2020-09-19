Maharashtra govt sets up study group to suggest rehabilitation options for MMR-SRA

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has set up a seven-member study group to make recommendations on the role and function of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for eight municipal corporations and seven municipalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) excluding BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. As reported by the Free Press Journal, the state cabinet gave approval on August 26 and thereafter the SRA covering these civic bodies in MMR was established on September 8.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Slum Rehabilitation Authority (MMR-SRA) is headquartered at Thane and it is headed by an IAS officer. The government has made a financial provision of Rs 200 crore for this authority.

The government issued notification on Friday on the formation of a study group headed by the Principal Secretary of the Housing Department. The study group has a mandate to the present situation of slums in the jurisdiction of those 8 municipal corporations and 7 municipalities and recommend the options for rehabilitation considering the burgeoning urbanisation.