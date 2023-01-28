Maharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical device park

In the wake of the opposition’s repeated allegation over the loss of a bulk drug park to other states, the Maharashtra government has urged the Centre to provide grant of ₹1,000 crore for the developmental work on 2,500 acres of land already acquired by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Raigad district.

The site is adjacent to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and about 50 km away from Diggi port in Raigad district.

Further, the state government has also appealed to the Centre to provide a grant of ₹450 crore for the development of a medical device park on 350 acres of land at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The opposition had accused the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the lost of the medical device park to other states due to its inaction.

