e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical device park

Maharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical device park

The site for the Bulk Drug Park adjacent to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and about 50 km away from Diggi port in Raigad district.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

In the wake of the opposition’s repeated allegation over the loss of a bulk drug park to other states, the Maharashtra government has urged the Centre to provide grant of ₹1,000 crore for the developmental work on 2,500 acres of land already acquired by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Raigad district.

The site is adjacent to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and about 50 km away from Diggi port in Raigad district.

Further, the state government has also appealed to the Centre to provide a grant of ₹450 crore for the development of a medical device park on 350 acres of land at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

The opposition had accused the Shinde-Fadnavis government for the lost of the medical device park to other states due to its inaction.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Farmers take out rally against bulk drug park project in Raigad district
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: 50-year-old man arrested by Navghar police for molesting minor girl

Mira Bhayandar: 50-year-old man arrested by Navghar police for molesting minor girl

Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old Panvel biker dies, pillion injured after hitting tempo

Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old Panvel biker dies, pillion injured after hitting tempo

Virar: Recently out of jail, burglar held for serial theft

Virar: Recently out of jail, burglar held for serial theft

Thane: Jitendra Awhad blasts TMC's Kalwa ward committee official in viral audio clip; Listen in

Thane: Jitendra Awhad blasts TMC's Kalwa ward committee official in viral audio clip; Listen in

Maharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical...

Maharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical...