Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹5 Crore To Excise Dept For Purchase Of Handycams, Binoculars & Breath Analysers

Mumbai, February 23: In a bid to strengthen the State Excise Department's functioning, the government has approved funds of Rs 5 crore for the purchase of handycams, binoculars, breath analysers and other such equipment.

According to government sources, the Commissioner of State Excise department had sent a proposal to the government to purchase advanced equipment such as Handycams, Binoculars and density meter machines for the empowerment of the department and to increase the performance of crime investigation.

"The matter of approving the said proposal was under the consideration of the government and the government has now given administrative approval for the purchase of the said equipment," said a government official.

The sources also said that the excise department has asked for purchase of 59 handycams, 30 binoculars, 89 density meter machines and 188 breath analysers. The total cost of the said equipment is estimated to be Rs 5 crore.

On Price Quotation:

"The purchase rates proposed at the time of administrative approval are estimates. Therefore, rates will have to be fixed at the end of the procurement process. The Commissioner of State Excise will have to ensure that the price quoted is less than the market price and not more than what the supplier has provided elsewhere. While deciding on the purchase of machinery in this regard, care should be taken to ensure that expenditure is not exceeded in excess of the provision of grant sanctioned for which administrative approval has been granted," the official said.

Boost For Excise Department's Functioning:

"These procurements will surely bolster the functioning of the excise department. This will also help the excise department to carry out their investigations and operations smoothly. Now since the funds have been allocated, the tendering process will begin soon," the official said.

The primary function of the excise department is to collect Excise duty on the alcoholic products and to regulate the trade of these products. This objective is achieved by issuance of various types of licences for the manufacture, possession, sale, transport, import and export of alcoholic products and effective enforcement through detection of crimes.