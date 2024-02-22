 Maharashtra: Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike From Today; Demands Better Hostels, Hiked Stipends
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike From Today; Demands Better Hostels, Hiked Stipends

Maharashtra: Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike From Today; Demands Better Hostels, Hiked Stipends

Dr Abhijit Helge, MARD President, said that the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government's words and called off our strike multiple times previously

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra resident doctors to go on strike from today | Representational Image

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears, will hold a state-wide indefinite strike starting today at 5 pm.

Dr Abhijit Helge, MARD President, said that the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government's words and called off our strike multiple times previously, despite the distressing situation of resident doctors.

Decision To Initiate Pan-Maharashtra Indefinite Strike

"We, the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government's words and called off our strike multiple times previously. Despite the distressing situation of resident doctors, the benefit of doubt was always given to the authority, and we entrusted them to do the right thing in timely manner to ensure the welfare of Resident doctors.", the letter read.

Read Also
MLC Satyajeet Tambe Opposes Maharashtra's Shift Of Pune-Nashik Railway Route, Advocates For...
article-image

"However regardless of our innumerable pleas, it seems our genuine concerns have fallen on deaf ears. Having been pushed to the limit by the cruel disregard towards the resident doctor's legitimate demands, we, the Representative Body of the Resident doctors are left with no choice but to go on a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike," the letter from MARD said.

Read Also
Maha Govt Decision: No Classes Before 9am For Pre-Primary & Primary Section Children
article-image

Emergency Medical Services To Operate, During Strike

However, the association has clarified that the emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.

"Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears," Dr Abhijit Helge said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: FPJ Investigation Reveals Illegal Horse Stables Continue To Flout Bombay High Court Order

Mumbai: FPJ Investigation Reveals Illegal Horse Stables Continue To Flout Bombay High Court Order

Mumbai: MuSo To Organise Literature Fest For Children On Feb 24

Mumbai: MuSo To Organise Literature Fest For Children On Feb 24

Maharashtra: Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike From Today; Demands Better Hostels, Hiked...

Maharashtra: Resident Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike From Today; Demands Better Hostels, Hiked...

PMLA Case: Summons To Pune-Based Brewery, Its MD, 8 Others

PMLA Case: Summons To Pune-Based Brewery, Its MD, 8 Others

Mumbai: Woman Held For Extorting Andheri Hotelier

Mumbai: Woman Held For Extorting Andheri Hotelier