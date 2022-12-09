Maharashtra govt releases Rs 200 crore for MSRTC staff salary for October | File

In a relief to the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state government on Friday released Rs 200 crore for the payment of salary for October.

The home department desk officer Mr Sarika Mendhe today released a government resolution.

The government took the decision after the MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Mr Shekhar Channe had requested the state government for an early release of money for the payment of salary for October.