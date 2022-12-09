e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra govt releases Rs 200 crore for MSRTC staff salary for October

The home department desk officer Mr Sarika Mendhe today released a government resolution.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra govt releases Rs 200 crore for MSRTC staff salary for October | File
In a relief to the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state government on Friday released Rs 200 crore for the payment of salary for October. 

The government took the decision after the MSRTC vice chairman and managing director Mr Shekhar Channe had requested the state government for an early release of money for the payment of salary for October. 

