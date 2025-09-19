 Maharashtra Govt Makes e-KYC Mandatory For ‘Ladki Bahin’ Beneficiaries After 26 Lakh Bogus Entries Detected
The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their e-KYC document verification within the next two months, failing which they risk losing benefits and facing government action.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Beneficiaries urged to complete e-KYC within two months to continue receiving Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana benefits | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to complete their e-KYC document verification within the next two months, failing which they risk losing benefits and facing government action.

GR Issued on Verification Requirement

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday stated that eligible women must finish their verification to continue receiving the monthly financial assistance directly in their bank accounts. From now on, every beneficiary will also have to compulsorily update their e-KYC in the month of June every year.

Minister Emphasizes Transparency

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, in a post on X, said the step was aimed at ensuring maximum transparency in the implementation of the scheme.

“All beneficiaries should complete their e-KYC process within the next two months through the official portal. The process is simple and user-friendly and will help maintain transparency in the scheme, ensuring that eligible women continue to get benefits. It will also help them avail benefits of other government schemes in the future,” she wrote.

Scheme Details

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched in July 2024, provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged between 21 and 65 years, whose family income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh annually. As per government data, nearly Rs 2.25 crore women are registered under the scheme.

Widespread Fraud Detected

However, in a startling revelation, the government disclosed that 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries had managed to enroll and siphon off funds, including men and other non-eligible individuals like government staff. Officials admitted that these fake claimants were draining state resources every month, leading to what is being seen as one of the largest welfare frauds in recent times.

e-KYC Verification Drive Launched

To plug the loopholes, the government has now launched a full-scale e-KYC verification drive to weed out ineligible names and restore credibility to the scheme.

Districts With Highest Fake Entries

Interestingly, the highest number of fake entries was traced to districts represented by Maharashtra’s two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Pune, the home district of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, topped the list with 2.04 lakh ineligible beneficiaries.

Thane, represented by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, followed with 1.25 lakh bogus entries.

Other districts with alarmingly high figures included:

-- Nashik – 1.86 lakh

-- Ahmednagar – 1.25 lakh

-- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 1.04 lakh

-- Solapur – 1.04 lakh

-- Kolhapur – 1.01 lakh

-- Mumbai Suburban – 1.13 lakh

-- Nagpur – 95,500

-- Sangli – 90,000

-- Nanded – 92,000

-- Satara – 86,000

-- Raigad – 76,000

-- Dhule – 75,000

-- Jalna – 73,000

-- Palghar – 72,000

-- Beed – 71,000

-- Latur – 69,000

-- Amravati – 61,000

Strict Action on Non-Compliance

The fraud has been detected across all regions of Maharashtra, prompting the government to make Aadhaar-based authentication compulsory. Officials confirmed that if e-KYC is not completed within the stipulated period, beneficiaries’ allowances will be withheld and further legal action could follow.

