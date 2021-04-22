Maharashtra govt imposes strict curbs: ST buses to ply only for essential services, says Transport Minister Anil Parab

Amid the massive rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Wednesday evening issued strict guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has on Thursday added a new a new guideline to the already existing ones. State Transport (ST) buses will ply only for essential services, the Shiv Sena leader said.

"ST buses will run both inter-district and intra-district but it will be only for essential services. A meeting has been called to discuss the scheduling of the ST buses and a final decision regarding it will be made after this meeting. But now, according to the guidelines given by the government, STs will run but only for essential services," Parab said.