Fresh restrictions in Maharashtra: Marriage ceremonies not allowed beyond 2 hours; check out guidelines here

Amid massive rise of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Wednesday evening has issued fresh guidelines. In a bid to curb the spread of virus, the government has issued norms for marriage ceremonies under Break the Chain campaign.

The guidelines will come into force from April 22, 8 pm and remain in force till May 1, 7 am.

The new guidelines includes restrictions on office attendance and public and private transport.

As per the orders, the marriage ceremony may be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with maximum of total 25 persons attending the same.

Any family seen to be flouting the rules, norms or not following these may be fined Rs 50,000.

Besides, any location that is misused or is defaulting in spirit of the restrictions shall be closed till the promulgation of Covid 19 as a disaster remains in force.