Maharashtra Govt Grants 100% Fellowships For Ph.D. Students From OBC, NT, VJ, & SBC Categories; Protests End

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has announced a full 100% fellowship for Ph.D. students from the OBC, NT, VJ, and SBC categories. This decision has prompted the withdrawal of a protest organized by students outside the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti).

For several months, OBC research students had been advocating for equal fellowship support comparable to that provided by the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), which previously secured full funding for its students. The government’s recent decision has brought relief and satisfaction, allowing the students to conclude their demonstration.

Following BARTI's Lead

Ph.D. students at BARTI were granted 100% fellowships after they protested against a government policy that limited funding to 200 students per institution. Their efforts led to state support for 763 students, inspiring Mahajyoti students to demand similar benefits. They argued that they deserved the same financial support without restrictions on the number of recipients.

Students’ Advocacy

From January 2022 to August 2023, Mahajyoti accepted applications for fellowships and identified 869 eligible students. However, these students had not received the full financial assistance they sought. Their demands focused on obtaining a uniform 100% fellowship similar to that awarded to BARTI students.

After months of peaceful demonstrations and advocacy, the government has finally responded positively, promising to implement a consistent policy across all eligible institutions, ensuring that qualifying students receive full financial support.

Support from the National OBC Federation

The National OBC Federation played a crucial role in the students' campaign. Its president, Dr. Babanrao Taywade, engaged with Mahajyoti’s managing director, Rajesh Khawale, emphasizing the students’ legitimate requests. His efforts, combined with the determination of the protesting students, contributed to the government’s favorable outcome.

A Milestone for Higher Education

The state’s decision to extend 100% fellowships to OBC, NT, VJ, and SBC Ph.D. students is a landmark victory for the student community. This financial support is set to significantly aid students in their pursuit of higher education and research. With this issue resolved, the students have ended their protest, and an official government resolution is anticipated shortly.