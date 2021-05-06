Maharashtra govt directs district collectors, municipal commissioners to be ready to tackle third COVID-19 wave

The Maharashtra Government has directed the district collectors and municipal commissioners to be ready to tackle the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "The possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 has been projected by the Centre. It is expected to last between the end of July, August and September. The government has launched massive preparations to deal with the situation. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the district collectors and municipal commissioners to ramp up the medical and health facilities including an increase in the number of beds. It is not just to increase the number of beds but the Chief Minister has instructed to be self-sufficient in terms of manpower, skilled manpower, doctors, medicines, oxygen.’’

He further stated the government would set up oxygen plants based on Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology. The district collectors have been instructed to set up oxygen generation plants. ‘’I have instructed the department to take early decision on the bids received on the supply of oxygen plants, Remdesivir vials,’’ he noted.

The minister said the district collectors have been asked to issue placement orders for the installation of oxygen tanks for the storage. He said the Task Force needs to give its nod for oxygen concentrators.

Tope said the Food and Drug Administration department releases the order to the producers for the supply of liquid medical oxygen.

As per the statement issued by the FDA department, 1,395.93 MT oxygen was received of which 1,331.78 MT was consumed with a closing stock of 797.87 MT on May 5. The department has estimated the consumption of 1,659.68 MT on May 6.

Tope said in order to cope with the third wave, there must be a sufficient number of health care workers, experts, doctors and nurses. Against this backdrop, the state government is urgently recruiting health workers to cope with the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.