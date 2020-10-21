Maharashtra govt caps mask prices, N95 masks to be available between Rs 19 and 49

Mumbai: Amid complaints about the sale of masks at inflated prices, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday has issued a notification to cap its prices. N-95 masks will now be available in the range of Rs 19 and Rs 49 plus GST, while two-layer and three-layer masks will be available at Rs 3 and Rs 4 plus GST. Doctors’ kit of 5 N-95 masks plus 5 3ply melt-blown masks will be priced at Rs 127 plus GST.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, ‘’Maharashtra has become a leading state in the country in taking initiative to ensure that citizens get masks at the right price. Therefore, the prices of masks have been capped. Masks are essential to control Covid-19 infection.’’ He further stated that the state government is repeatedly urging the people to use masks and sanitizers to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the notification issued by the Public Health Department Principal Secretary Dr Dr Pradip Vyas, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NOSH), USA certified N-95 V shape masks are priced at Rs 19 plus GST, NOSH certified N-95 3D masks Rs 25 plus GST, NOSH certified N-95 masks without valve Rs 28 plus GST, Magnum N-95 Rs 49 plus GST, Venus CN95+ N 95 cup shape without valve Rs 29 plus GST. Further, Venus 713 W N-95 6WE cup style without valve will be priced at Rs 37 plus GST, Venus 723 N-95 6RE cup style without valve Rs 29 plus GST, Filtering face piece 2 mask Rs 12 plus GST.

Tope said the decision to cap the prices of masks was taken based on the recommendations made by a high-level committee.