Maharashtra govt cancels contract awarded to Gujarat-based firm for organising an international horse fair

In just five days after coming to power, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has reversed a decision taken by the previous BJP-led regime in Maharashtra. The Thackeray-led government has ordered the cancellation of contract awarded to a Gujarat-based event management company for organising an international horse fair.

According to Indian Express, the state government has ordered the cancellation of a Rs 321-crore contract awarded to a Gujarat-based event management company for organising an international horse fair that came under the scanner for “serious financial irregularity”. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Ltd on December 26, 2017 entered into an agreement with Ahmedabad’s Lallooji and Sons to “conceptualise, design, execute, manage, and operationalise” the Sarangkheda Chetak festival in Nandurbar on a turnkey basis.