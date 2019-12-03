Maharashtra govt cancels contract awarded to Gujarat-based firm for organising an international horse fair

In just five days after coming to power, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has reversed a decision taken by the previous BJP-led regime in Maharashtra. The Thackeray-led government has ordered the cancellation of contract awarded to a Gujarat-based event management company for organising an international horse fair.
According to Indian Express, the state government has ordered the cancellation of a Rs 321-crore contract awarded to a Gujarat-based event management company for organising an international horse fair that came under the scanner for “serious financial irregularity”. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Ltd on December 26, 2017 entered into an agreement with Ahmedabad’s Lallooji and Sons to “conceptualise, design, execute, manage, and operationalise” the Sarangkheda Chetak festival in Nandurbar on a turnkey basis.
On November 28, 2019, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power, the state’s tourism department, following orders from Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, directed the “immediate cancellation” of the contract, reported the leading daily.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is leaving no-stone unturned to reverse what the Fadnavis government did. After taking charge as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has withdrew all cases filed against protestors opposing the proposed Rs 3 trillion Nanar oil refinery and petrochemicals complex with Saudi Arabian collaboration in Ratnagiri. Maharashtra Chief Minister will also decide the fate of Rs 1 lakh crore Jaitapur nuclear power project in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government will also review off budget borrowings of Rs 2 lakh crore taken by its undertakings on infra and development projects.
