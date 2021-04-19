Maharashtra Govt asks district hospitals to set up oxygen plants

Mumbai: In a serious bid to combat the rising demand for oxygen, the Maharashtra Government on Monday directed the district administration to set up the plants in the hospital premises which will be done in next two to three weeks. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation, implementation of financial package of Rs 5,476 crore, the status of health infrastructure and supply of medicines and oxygen, announced that the government will accord necessary approvals soon and tenders for the installation of oxygen plants will be issued thereafter.

Further, Pawar asked the administration to implement the financial package of Rs 5,476 crore on a war footing with proper coordination among various departments. The package mainly meant for poor and economically sections announced by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The government hopes to provide a much needed relief to these sections hit due to the imposition of a 15-day Janata Curfew from April 14 to May 1.

Pawar, who on Monday reviewed the present status, also directed the administration that the beneficiaries should get the relief without delays. The allocation of funds for its implementation has been made to various departments. Pawar said the government has already taken a decision allowing 30% of the district annual plan to be spent on health infrastructure.

Further, of the Rs 3,300 crore announced for the strengthening of the health infrastructure, Rs 1,100 crore has been already disbursed and rest will be done soon.

For the distribution of three kg of wheat and two kg of rice per person covered under the food security scheme, the government has released Rs 90 crore to the food and civil supply department and another Rs 75 crore to provide free meals under the Shivbhojan scheme for a month.

The government will provide Rs 961 crore to provide two months advance of assistance to beneficiaries of various schemes. A sum of Rs 180 crore will be provided to pay Rs 1,500 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers and Rs 375 crore to provide assistance to 25 lakh registered domestic workers.

Pawar said the Rs 240 crore are being provided to the tribal development department to provide Rs 2,000 each from the Khawti scheme to 12 lakh tribal families.