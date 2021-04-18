Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen production plants to be set up at five districts of the Indore division

Indore: It is better late than never; the saying goes as the state government has finally decided to set up oxygen production plants at five districts in Indore division after many Covid-19 patients died here in want to oxygen in past some days.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said that the state government has decided to set up PSA-based oxygen production plants in 5 districts of Indore division in order to ensure supply of oxygen for hospitals.

These plants will be set up at Barwani, Khargone, Jhabua, Burhanpur and Alirajpur in Indore division. Sharma has instructed the collectors of all the 5 districts to initiate action for setting up the plant and identify the appropriate location for it. The district hospital concerned is responsible for the execution of necessary civil and electrical work.

“For the quick installation of the plants, the basic work such as construction of shed including concrete floor, power supply line, additional oxygen pipe line etc will have to be done as soon as possible,” Sharma said.

PWD would have to complete the project in coordination with chief medical and health officer and civil surgeon.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be review the establishment of oxygen production plants through video conferencing.