Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹837 Crore For Cyber Security Project Across The State

Dr Balsing Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Mumbai Police |

The Maharashtra government has given approval for the implementation of a cyber security project to take measures against the increasing instances of cyber crime in the state. The government has given approval for ₹837 crore for the said project.

Cyber crime has emerged as the largest organised crime in the world. It has become necessary to design measures with advanced technology, skilled manpower and resources, focusing on the victims of cyber fraud, especially women, children and senior citizens.

Cyber Security Project

“In order to take urgent measures against cyber crimes, the government has decided to implement the 'Cyber Security Project' and administrative approval has been given in this regard. The project will be implemented under the supervision and guidance of the high level empowered committee of the Home Department established as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. The project will be implemented through the Special Inspector General of Police (Cyber). The implementation is expected to be completed within six months. The project will be reviewed from time to time. Administrative approval has been given to spend an amount of ₹837.86 crore plus taxes for a total of five years,” said a government official.

Project details

The major components of the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project are as follows. Command and control center: Citizens can contact to lodge complaints through a portal, mobile app and 24/7 call center. Grievances will be resolved using the workflow management module of the portal.

Technology Assisted Investigation: Investigation will be conducted with the help of forensic tools and advanced technology. Authorities will provide technical information and assist in investigations so that it is possible to get to the root of the crime and solve it.

Center of excellence: International-level training and capacity building programmes for officers will be included.

Computer Emergency Response Team-Maharashtra (CERT-MH): CERT will provide services like cyber security audit monitoring, rapid cyber security response (incident response) and recovery services focusing on critical systems.

Cloud-based data center: All information accumulated under the project will be hosted on the Government Community Cloud (GCC).

Security Operation Center: The cyber project will be continuously monitored by the team. So that in case of any cyber attack incident, timely response and effective measures can be taken.

